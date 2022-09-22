The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

TRV stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.62. 2,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,855. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

