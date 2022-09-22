The Tokenized Bitcoin (imBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.61 Million

The Tokenized Bitcoin (imBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One The Tokenized Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $19,265.74 or 0.99810456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Tokenized Bitcoin has a market cap of $14.61 million and $12,528.00 worth of The Tokenized Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Tokenized Bitcoin has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Tokenized Bitcoin Coin Profile

The Tokenized Bitcoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2019. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s total supply is 759 coins. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official website is tokenlon.im/imBTC. The official message board for The Tokenized Bitcoin is medium.com/@tokenlon. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Tokenized Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “imBTC is an Ethereum token that represents 1:1 the value of bitcoin. Holders can mint, exchange, redeem, and receive the income on imBTC from the Tokenlon platform.imBTC is able to work with smart contracts, seamlessly integrate into decentralized transactions and financial services, while injecting liquidity into the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Tokenized Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Tokenized Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Tokenized Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

