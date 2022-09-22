The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 152,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,650. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

