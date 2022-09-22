The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

