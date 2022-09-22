The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2.01 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 177.79 ($2.15). 2,037,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,240. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 173.76 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.50 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.15.
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
