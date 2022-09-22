The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2.01 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 177.79 ($2.15). 2,037,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,240. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 173.76 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.50 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.15.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

