The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.20

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 2588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Consumer Edge cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

