The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Acquires £19,998.64 in Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Holly Elliott purchased 33,896 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.64 ($24,164.62).

The City Pub Group Trading Up 8.1 %

CPC stock opened at GBX 62.17 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £65.77 million and a PE ratio of -20.54. The City Pub Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.50 ($1.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

The City Pub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.