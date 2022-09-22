The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Acquires £19,998.64 in Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Holly Elliott purchased 33,896 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.64 ($24,164.62).
The City Pub Group Trading Up 8.1 %
CPC stock opened at GBX 62.17 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £65.77 million and a PE ratio of -20.54. The City Pub Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.50 ($1.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
The City Pub Group Company Profile
