The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.01. 15,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

