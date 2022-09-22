TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 260,660 shares.The stock last traded at $94.25 and had previously closed at $95.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

