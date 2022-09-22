Tezos Price Reaches $1.47 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00007776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $55.98 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011696 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00013379 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 931,373,014 coins and its circulating supply is 909,873,426 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

