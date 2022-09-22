Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.42. 918,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

