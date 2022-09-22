Terracoin Market Cap Achieves $279,587.21 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $279,587.21 and approximately $62.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,987.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00258483 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00052688 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

