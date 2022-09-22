Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.46

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 34924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEZNY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

