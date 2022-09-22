Tenshi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (TENSHI)

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Tenshi has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tenshi has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tenshi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tenshi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tenshi Coin Profile

Tenshi was first traded on April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Tenshi’s official website is kishu.com.

Tenshi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenshi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.