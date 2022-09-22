Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.88

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 2046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Tenable Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,481.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $2,873,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 590.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

