Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TVFCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €9.80 ($10.00) to €7.20 ($7.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Price Performance

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

