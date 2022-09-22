Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $21.60

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $21.01. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 221 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. StockNews.com upgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. Research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 519,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 224,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

