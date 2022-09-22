Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$56.50 Price Target at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.59.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.13. The company had a trading volume of 791,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,815. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$30.34 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

