Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.56

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 21620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 162,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.