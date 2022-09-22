T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTOO. BTIG Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of TTOO opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

