System1 (NYSE:SST) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Financial Survey

System1 (NYSE:SST) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares System1 and Lizhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Lizhi $332.60 million 0.11 -$19.97 million $0.02 36.92

Analyst Ratings

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lizhi.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for System1 and Lizhi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00

System1 currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.55%. Lizhi has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 983.86%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than System1.

Risk & Volatility

System1 has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -27.34% -9.76% Lizhi 0.32% 2.59% 1.07%

Summary

Lizhi beats System1 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

