Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a P/E ratio of 177.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

