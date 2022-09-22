Syntropy Market Capitalization Achieves $32.44 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $32.44 million and approximately $132,358.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005425 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00546170 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00899285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy’s launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,718,153 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official website is www.syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it.Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.