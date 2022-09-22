Synthetix (SNX) Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $590.20 million and $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00012987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005404 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,511.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004789 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00062504 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007216 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011161 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005592 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00063622 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.