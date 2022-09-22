Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,787 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 256.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

NYSE SNV opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

