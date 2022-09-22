Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 127,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

