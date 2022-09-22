SYNC Network (SYNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,270.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $5,270.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,739,906 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

