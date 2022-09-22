Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.68

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.68 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.96. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.