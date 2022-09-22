Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.66

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 83270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

