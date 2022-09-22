SwapDEX Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (SDX)

SwapDEX (SDX) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. SwapDEX has a market cap of $997,067.51 and approximately $10,735.00 worth of SwapDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwapDEX has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One SwapDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00134330 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.42 or 0.01820634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwapDEX launched on June 30th, 2020. SwapDEX’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,340,507 coins. SwapDEX’s official website is swapdex.net. SwapDEX’s official Twitter account is @SwapdexO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SwapDex Protocol allows users to generate USDX by leveraging collateral assets approved by “SwapDex Governance.” SwapDex Governance is a community that organizes and operates the process of managing the various aspects of the SwapDex Protocol. USDX is a decentralized, unbiased, collateralbacked cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, USDX offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone.Swapdex Token is a utility token created on the ERC20 Ethereum blockchain. Utility tokens are tokens intended to provide digital access to an application or service through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Swapdextoken allows access to the platform's activities while also providing specific values such as adding as collateral and platform governance purposes to its holders.”

