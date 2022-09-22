Susquehanna Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 233.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,119 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 49.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199,172 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 59.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

