Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $55.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

