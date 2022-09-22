Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) vs. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Head to Head Contrast

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III 0 0 0 0 N/A

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.19%. Given CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -1.58% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III N/A -54.83% 3.17%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III N/A N/A -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

