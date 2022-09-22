Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,151 shares of company stock worth $12,352,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

