SunContract Price Tops $0.0229 (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $220,863.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

