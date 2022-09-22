Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.
Sumo Logic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 31,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $17.80.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $271,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,304 shares of company stock worth $750,790. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
