Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,663 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $106,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.68 and a 200 day moving average of $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.