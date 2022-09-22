Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Stryker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.3 %

SYK stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,746. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.68 and its 200-day moving average is $228.42.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

