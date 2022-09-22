Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 353 ($4.27).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Strix Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Strix Group Stock Performance

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.95. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 370 ($4.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £236.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40.

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

Strix Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

