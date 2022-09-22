Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.