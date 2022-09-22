Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.85

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.85 and last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

Straumann Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.55.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

