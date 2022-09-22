Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Director Buys $86,873.76 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 8.0 %

STRS opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. Stratus Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stratus Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 71,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,427,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 38,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 37,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,471,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

