Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Director Buys $86,873.76 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stratus Properties Stock Down 8.0 %
STRS opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. Stratus Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Stratus Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
