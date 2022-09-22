Strategic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.95. 5,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,181. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.