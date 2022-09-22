Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,894 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $26,648,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 119,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,125. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

