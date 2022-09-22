Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 120,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,154. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $86.22.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

