Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUFD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 63.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at about $8,607,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $10,284,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 515,651 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.