Strategic Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

