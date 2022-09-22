Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 2,335 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAPR. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

DAPR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

