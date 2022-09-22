StockNews.com Lowers TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

SNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.56.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

