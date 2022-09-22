StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
Shares of PULM stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
