StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Shares of PULM stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

